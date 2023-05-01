Today’s Headlines
- Pacific Surfliner passengers left to find their own transportation after landslide closed tracks (10New)
- The landslide is expanding (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Air Resources Board adopts new clean fleets rule; no more new diesel trucks after 2036 (NRDC, Green Car Congress)
- So what’s next? (CalMatters)
- Bay Area transit officials ride transit together on Earth Day (Contra Costa Herald)
- Berkeley to install 24-hour public bathroom (East Bay Times)
- Santa Barbara MTD proposes service improvements on busy bus routes (Daily Nexus)
- San Bernardino couldn’t figure out how to use $4.4 billion to help homeless, had to give it back (Daily Bulletin)
- What to know about the e-bike tax credit (Bicycling)
