Today’s Headlines

  • Pacific Surfliner passengers left to find their own transportation after landslide closed tracks (10New)
  • Air Resources Board adopts new clean fleets rule; no more new diesel trucks after 2036 (NRDC, Green Car Congress)
  • Bay Area transit officials ride transit together on Earth Day (Contra Costa Herald)
  • Berkeley to install 24-hour public bathroom (East Bay Times)
  • Santa Barbara MTD proposes service improvements on busy bus routes (Daily Nexus)
  • San Bernardino couldn’t figure out how to use $4.4 billion to help homeless, had to give it back (Daily Bulletin)
  • What to know about the e-bike tax credit (Bicycling)

