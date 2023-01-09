Today’s Headlines

  • Why do we keep widening highways when we know it only makes traffic worse? (NY Times)
  • S.F. inaugurates long-awaited subway extension (SF Chronicle)
  • National Park Service seeks public comment on its long range transportation plan (GoldRushCam)
  • Facebook has given up on reviving the Dumbarton rail bridge (NY Times)
  • Hundreds of deserted oil and gas wells in SoCal could soon get plugged. It’s a drop in the bucket (Daily Bulletin)
  • Need a new year’s resolution? Try walking (MinnPost)
  • National League of Cities creates a training program for small cities without much capacity for grant applications (Route Fifty)

