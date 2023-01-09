Today’s Headlines

Why do we keep widening highways when we know it only makes traffic worse? (NY Times)

S.F. inaugurates long-awaited subway extension (SF Chronicle)

National Park Service seeks public comment on its long range transportation plan (GoldRushCam)

Facebook has given up on reviving the Dumbarton rail bridge (NY Times)

Hundreds of deserted oil and gas wells in SoCal could soon get plugged. It’s a drop in the bucket (Daily Bulletin)

Need a new year’s resolution? Try walking (MinnPost)

National League of Cities creates a training program for small cities without much capacity for grant applications (Route Fifty)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF