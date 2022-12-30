Today’s Headlines
- Foothill Gold Line light-rail to Pomona is progressing on schedule (Mass Transit)
- Explainer: How e-bikes are categorized (Jalopnik)
- Someone needs to take leadership on e-bikes (Forbes)
- Southwest Airlines meltdown shows that maybe that high-speed rail line isn’t such a bad idea (New York Times)
- CA says Tesla can’t call its cars “full self-driving” (Transport Topics)
