Today’s Headlines

CARB to decide final climate change scoping plan today; next steps matter (EDF)

California’s big bike year: 2022 in review (California Bicycle Coalition)

AARP keeps a list of communities working towards being livable and age friendly, and California’s got lots of them

Sacramento Bee explains the change in California’s jaywalking law

CA Energy Commission approves $2.9B for ZEV infrastructure investments (Green Car Congress)

The rush to EVs might be an expensive mistake (CBC)

ZEV buses could make public transit more popular (Traffic Technology Today)

CA Green Innovation Index: CA’s GHG emissions are dropping, but challenges remain (Business Wire)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!