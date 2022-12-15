Today’s Headlines
- CARB to decide final climate change scoping plan today; next steps matter (EDF)
- California’s big bike year: 2022 in review (California Bicycle Coalition)
- AARP keeps a list of communities working towards being livable and age friendly, and California’s got lots of them
- Sacramento Bee explains the change in California’s jaywalking law
- CA Energy Commission approves $2.9B for ZEV infrastructure investments (Green Car Congress)
- The rush to EVs might be an expensive mistake (CBC)
- ZEV buses could make public transit more popular (Traffic Technology Today)
- CA Green Innovation Index: CA’s GHG emissions are dropping, but challenges remain (Business Wire)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
