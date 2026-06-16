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Tuesday’s Headlines

State budget officially walks away from funding transit.
10:11 AM PDT on June 16, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Maybe in the future, a crowd of people unable to board trains because of inadequate service will be called a "Newsom."
  • Legislature Passes Budget (SacBee)
  • Legislature Restores Many Newsom Cuts, But Not for Transportation (CalMatters)
  • LA Winning with World Cup Transpo., Now Good News for Olympics (LAT)
  • BART Adds Late Night World Cup Service (APTA)
  • Bay Area Public Transit Ridership Up for World Cup (KRON4)
  • Columnist Says Private Investors Not Coming to CAHSRA (OC Reg.)
  • Flashback Two Weeks: Here’s the Private Investors Coming to CAHSRA (Fresno Bee)
  • USDOT: Racist Grants Are OK (KQED)
  • Construction of Trump’s Arc Du TACO Snarls Traffic(Politico)
  • So the War Might Be Over, What’s That Mean for Gas Prices? (Fresno Bee)
  • SacRT Changes Warning Bells (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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