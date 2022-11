SD Councilmember Calls for Safety Fixes on Dangerous Streets (Press-Telegram)

LA Councilmembers Call for End to ‘Spot Widenings’ (Urbanize)

More on Central Subway (TimeOut)

Port of Long Beach Accepting Interest Papers on Bike/Ped. Projects (Press-Telegram)

CA. Home Prices Dropping (SacBee)

Transportation Advocates Back Student Workers in Strike Against UC’s (Twitter)

Labor Shortages Hinder Transit Rebound (SmartCities)

German Officials Call for 33% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Profits (Reuters)

US One of Three Countries to See Traffic Deaths Increase (NYT)

Gav Tells Pres. He Won’t Run Against Him (SacBee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.