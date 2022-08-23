Today’s Headlines

  • Political and economic systems change are the only way out of this climate crisis (IPCC)
  • The heatwave in China is relentless, shocking (Guardian)
  • Flash floods are no salve for drought (Guardian)
  • CA Democrats offer alternatives to keeping Diablo Canyon open (AP)
  • What if all short trips were by e-bike? Huge potential environmental benefits (Brussels Times)
  • Key to transit ridership: dedicated lanes, frequent service (Smart Cities Dive)
  • CAHSRA certifies EIR for northern section (San Jose Spotlight, LA Times)
  • CA allocates money for transportation infrastructure (Gold Rush Cam)
  • Analysis of Oakland’s Slow Streets program (Metro)
  • Should it be easier to take away a driver’s license? (Curbed)
  • France pays drivers to switch to e-bikes (The Verge, Electrek)

