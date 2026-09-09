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Wednesday’s Headlines

Climate Causing Chaos (and, e-bikes, waymos, and high-speed rail).
7:39 AM PDT on September 9, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, loading a foldable Brompton bicycle into the trunk of a Waymo vehicle. Image: Waymo
  • Waymos and Bikes Can Be Friends (LAT)
  • “Sources” Say Newsom Considering Veto of CAHSRA IG Bill (CBS)
  • Group Sues to Stop Protected Bike Lane in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
  • Coastal Erosion Suspends Trains In/Out of San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • High Tides Suspends Trains in Orange County (OC Reg)
  • Escondido Bans E-Bikes for Kids Under 12 (Coast News)
  • EU: Plugin Hybrids Cause 6x’s the Emissions They Report (Transport & Environment)
  • Dense Cities More Productive…But Not If Traffic Congestion Eats Benefits (Brookings)
  • Now We’re Blaming CA for NV’s High Gas Prices (SacBee)
  • Moisture from Marie Causing This Week’s Heat Wave (Fresno Bee)
  • Check Out the Bikes at Burning Man (SF Gate)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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