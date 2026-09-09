Wednesday’s Headlines
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
BART Crime Down
Santa Monica City Council Resolution Would Begin Design of 14th Street Protected Bikeway
California Legislature Moves to Stop Encinitas From Tearing Out State-Funded Santa Fe Bike Lanes
It's the opposite of what's happening in Los Angeles as a "budget rider" seeks to preserve a bikeway not prevent one.
The post California Legislature Moves to Stop Encinitas From Tearing Out State-Funded Santa Fe Bike Lanes appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.