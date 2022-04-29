Today’s Headlines
- Climate still needs to be a top priority (IPCC)
- CA and other states sue US Postal Service for choosing new gas-powered trucks (Office of Attorney General)
- CAHSRA completes environmental work for connection from San Jose to Merced
- LA Metro approves North Hollywood-to-Pasadena BRT (LA Times, Daily News)
- More on LADOT’s Universal Basic Mobility pilot (Mass Transit)
- More on bill to require bike and ped safety in General Plans (Pasadena Now, Planetizen)
- How the merger of SacRT and regional transit agencies affects riders (Next City)
- Dual legislative efforts to fund CA school transportation advance (School Transportation News)
- San Luis Obispo hopes to get federal money for its top priorities, including another freeway lane (New Times SLO)
- CA Senate releases proposal for direct relief to Californians
- Transportation California argues against pausing the gas tax (Capitol Weekly)
- Racial disparities on Covid endure as restrictions ease (AP)
- A YIMBY victory in San Francisco (KQED)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
