It bears repeating: UN report urgent urgent climate action, NOW (LA Times)

Confirmed: California still in drought (SF Chronicle)

California climate action plans pay lip service to equity (CapRadio)

Your SUV is a killer (Slate)

The concept of induced demand is hard to explain (Governing)

Walkability is just one factor in neighborhood health profiles (Popular Science)

Fresno Co Supervisors refuse to fund a study into local health impacts of climate change (Fresno Bee)

Contactless fare-payment systems are great for students, route efficiency (GovTech)

Hundreds oppose Ontario plan to allow more warehouses (Daily Bulletin)

How San Jose has been spending Google money – housing, tenant assistance, more (Mercury News)

Irvine to forgo property taxes in return for “missing middle income” housing (OC Register)

