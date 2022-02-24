Today’s Headlines

Cap-and-trade is not helping fight climate change (CalMatters) “We’re working on it – slowly” – CARB (Washington Post)

Oakland tests what happens when you give people money for the bus (Oaklandside)

Why environmental justice is crucial in planning for climate resilience (KQED)

Stop using planning models that recommend more roads (Guardian)

Enrollment increases at UC Berkeley must be accompanied by housing increases (Mercury News)

