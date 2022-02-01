Today’s Headlines

The US needs a base that supports the climate fight (Jacobin)

What can one teenager do to fight climate change? (Vice)

Fighting for justice in California’s polluted communities (CalMatters)

How one community’s exposure to industrial pollution adds up (CalMatters)

How oil lobbyists influence state lawmakers (Capital and Main)

LA bans new oil wells and will phase out existing ones (Scientific American)

Proposed solution to the rooftop solar dilemma: charge what energy actually costs (CalMatters)

The belief that widening – and speeding up – a dangerous highway will make it safer runs deep (Fresno Bee)

COVID has killed about the same portion of the US population as WWII, and in less time (Wall Street Journal)

CA AG Bonta: fencing off RR tracks in Del Mar would be illegal (KUSI)

Tesla says it will disable feature allowing its “self-driving” cars to roll through stop signs (Aljazeera)

