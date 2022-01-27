Today’s Headlines

Mechanics warn that Walmart bikes cannot be repaired (Jalopnik)

Electric bicycles outsell electric cars, hybrids combined in the US (Electrek)

California Transportation Commission elects Lee Ann Eager as new chair (GV Wire)

Fremont’s transit-oriented vision is “coming to fruition” (UrbanLand)

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey ‘proves’ that transit isn’t worth taking (and he’s not interested in fixing that) (KUSI)

Bill would guarantee free transit for all public school students (EdSource)

Los Angeles rethinks parking (Commercial Observer)

Newsom touts zero emission investments in budget proposal (Governor’s Office, KCRA)

Ford to give a couple of Northern California winegrowers electric vehicles (Transport Topics)

Ag industry opposes Air Resources Board studying emissions from pesticides “crop protection tools” (AgriPulse)

The impact of less driving on air quality, public health during lockdowns: fewer deaths (Guardian)

Bill to encourage the transformation of golf courses to housing dies (The Coast News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

