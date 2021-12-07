Today’s Headlines
- SANDAG board members don’t want that road user charge in regional plan (Fox)
- CA, Nevada governors announce a “temporary” expansion of I-15 (KTNV)
- San Francisco made parklets permanent, but “too many rules” (SF Chronicle)
- Public pressure puts a stop to planned highway expansion in San Jose (Patch)
- LA Metro releases ideas for transit through Sepulveda Pass (LA Sentinel)
- New San Diego trolley line won’t suddenly clear highway congestion – but it will help move more people (Mass Transit)
- Elon Musk’s dangerous ambition to build self-driving cars (NY Times)
- Carbon taxes can fight inequality and climate change (ArsTechnica)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
