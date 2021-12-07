Today’s Headlines



SANDAG board members don’t want that road user charge in regional plan ( Fox



CA, Nevada governors announce a “temporary” expansion of I-15 ( KTNV



San Francisco made parklets permanent, but “too many rules” ( SF Chronicle



Public pressure puts a stop to planned highway expansion in San Jose ( Patch

LA Metro releases ideas for transit through Sepulveda Pass ( LA Sentinel



New San Diego trolley line won’t suddenly clear highway congestion – but it will help move more people ( Mass Transit

Elon Musk’s dangerous ambition to build self-driving cars ( NY Times



Carbon taxes can fight inequality and climate change ( ArsTechnica

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

