Today’s Headlines
- Build Back Better bill passed by House, now goes to Senate (Bicycle Retailer)
- “Methane fee” still in federal budget (AP)
- Some bikes are built to be junked (U.S. PIRG)
- New trolley line opens in San Diego, but it stops short of the beach (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Palo Alto gets a bike/ped bridge over the highway (Palo Alto Online)
- SF Supe suggests getting rid of parking at Muni bus stops (SF Bay)
- Federal RAISE grants mean $58m for CA transit (Yahoo! News)
- including some for CA High-Speed Rail work in Wasco (Gold Rush Cam)
- Supreme Court to rule on whether EPA can regulate climate emissions (Yale Climate Connections)
- Tackling climate change by prioritizing impacted communities (CalMatters)
- CARB approves $1.5B investment in electric vehicle charging, infrastructure (Green Car Congress)
- Mixed messages from federal gov on transit funding (Marin Independent Journal)
- Lots of concerns about civil rights, representation in draft redistricting maps (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
