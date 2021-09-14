Today’s Headlines
- Traffic noise may increase risk of dementia (Medical News Today)
- Five bills to make California streets safer and healthier (NRDC)
- CA exploring vehicle miles traveled fee to replace gas tax (North Bay Business Journal)
- SANDAG and Caltrans look for feedback on improvements to Coat, Canyons and Trails corridor – SR 52 (La Jolla Light)
- Revolt of the delivery workers (Curbed)
- E-bikes flatten the city (PubliCola)
- E-bike tax credit gets eviscerated (Systemic Failure)
- Census data shows where housing was built in Oakland – and where all the Black people went (Darrell Owens)
- Sequoia fires, two of many burning in CA, threaten world’s largest trees (SF Chronicle)
- Eviction notices are rising in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.