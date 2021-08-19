Today’s Headlines
- The climate gap in the Eastern Coachella Valley is extreme (ProPublica)
- Electric vehicles won’t save us – but electric bicycles could (Propmodo)
- Santa Monica plans a (temporary) car-free Main Street (City of Santa Monica)
- A 3-D printed bike lane designed to hang under bridges? (Fast Company)
- California farmworkers face extreme health risks from heat, fires – with little regulatory protection (Sacrament Bee)
- It’s a vague and confusing funding landscape for CA high speed rail (LA Times)
- Self-driving cars are still a long, long way off (Jalopnik)
- Did losing the commute make people more productive? (Chicago Booth Review)
- MIT weighs in on Great Highway debate: Opening it back up to cars is a mistake (SF Examiner)
- Feds plan to enforce higher fines on automakers who miss fuel efficiency targets (Reuters)
