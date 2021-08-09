Today’s Headlines

UN Warns of Worsening Global Warming (SacBee, LAT)

Report: States Must Fix Bias in Policing (SBNYC)

Slow Streets, Win Some, Lose Some (SFWeekly)

More on SF’s JFK Drive for People vs. Museums (NYTimes)

Culver City Deciding Whether to Keep Culver Blvd. Open for People (Bike Culver City)

More on SF’s Great Highway’s Return to Motorists (ABC7)

Fires Reducing Air Quality in Fresno (Fresno Bee)

Cal State Parks Has “Hike and Bike” Survey (Google Docs)

Fed Infrastructure Bill Will Pass, If It Hasn’t by the Time You Read This(Politico)

The Bill Cuts Biden’s Proposed $20 Billion for Dismantling Urban freeways to $1 Million. (NBC News)

Includes funding for tech to Warn Drivers When They Leave Kids in Back Seat. (New York Post)

