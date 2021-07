Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Received $1 Billion in Stimulus, But Some Buses Aren’t Running (SF Examiner)

Santa Clara County Moving Forward with Bike Superhighway (San Jose Spotlight)

San Diego Considers Lifting Parking Mandage (Union-Tribune)

Orange County Experimenting with Bike Only Trails in Its Mountains (Register)

Q and A on New Bike Project in San Diego (Union-Tribune)

Temps in Sacramento Shatter Local Record (SacBee)

Letter Calls for Better Parklets in Los Gatos (Merc-News)

Across the Country, It’s Time for Transit Agencies to Staff Up (Transit Center)

Drivers Not Returning to Uber/Lyft Because Job Is Awful (Motherboard)

