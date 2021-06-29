Today’s Headlines

Getting closer to a sort-of-final state budget (Sacramento Bee, EdSource)

CPUC releases plan for CA to produce zero-carbon energy, to replace natural gas and nuclear plants (Canary)

Infrastructure needs a focus on equity, sustainability (American Progress) Which means addressing barriers in transportation (American City and County)

Oakland police say they are the only bulwark against deadly shootings and shouldn’t have their budget cut (SF Chronicle)

Democrats in legislature looked for evidence that high-speed rail lacks public support, and found something (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF