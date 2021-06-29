Today’s Headlines
- Getting closer to a sort-of-final state budget (Sacramento Bee, EdSource)
- CPUC releases plan for CA to produce zero-carbon energy, to replace natural gas and nuclear plants (Canary)
- Infrastructure needs a focus on equity, sustainability (American Progress)
- Which means addressing barriers in transportation (American City and County)
- Oakland police say they are the only bulwark against deadly shootings and shouldn’t have their budget cut (SF Chronicle)
- Democrats in legislature looked for evidence that high-speed rail lacks public support, and found something (SF Chronicle)
