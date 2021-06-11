Today’s Headlines
- High-speed rail to get back that federal money Trump took away – nearly $1 billion (Reuters, SF Chronicle)
- Union-funded report shows investment in clean energy transition will create jobs (LA Times)
- Exploring and testing fare-free transit (Pew)
- What will it take to transform USDOT? (Transit Center)
- City of Portland’s Streets Initiative is an under-the-radar, important planning process (Bike Portland)
- Bill seeks to set carbon neutrality goal for California (Agri-Pulse)
- We have to pay more attention to the wild things (New York Times)
