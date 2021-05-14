Today’s Headlines
- Bike advocate who opposes Stop-as-Yield bill because a biking friend was killed may have twisted her story (Biking in LA)
- California clean fuel standards sparks renewable gas boom in Midwest (Energy News Network)
- Why can’t/don’t politicians ride bikes? (Outside)
- Money to clean up trash by freeways, good, but let’s do something about generating all that trash (Jalopnik)
- A Northern California transit wishlist (SF Weekly)
- No need to stock up on gasoline or turn your car into a gas bomb (LA Times)
- CA’s 1,230-mile long coastal trail is almost complete (Daily Bulletin, East Bay Times)
