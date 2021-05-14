Today’s Headlines

Bike advocate who opposes Stop-as-Yield bill because a biking friend was killed may have twisted her story (Biking in LA)

California clean fuel standards sparks renewable gas boom in Midwest (Energy News Network)

Why can’t/don’t politicians ride bikes? (Outside)

Money to clean up trash by freeways, good, but let’s do something about generating all that trash (Jalopnik)

A Northern California transit wishlist (SF Weekly)

No need to stock up on gasoline or turn your car into a gas bomb (LA Times)

CA’s 1,230-mile long coastal trail is almost complete (Daily Bulletin, East Bay Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF