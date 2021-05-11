Today’s Headlines

  • Bicycles saved my life: Rich City Rides’ Najari Smith (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Peatónito, Mexico City’s pedestrian superhero, is about to graduate from UCLA (Curbed)
  • Mr. Roadshow explains the proposed safety stop law (Mercury News)
  • Marin considers putting pipeline back on bridge – but now there’s a bike lane there (Systemic Failure)
  • Securing an equitable, clean transportation future (NRDC)
  • Electrifying transportation would lower GHGs, save money, and create jobs (CalMatters)
  • “I wasn’t distracted” – Ohio senator models less-than-ideal Zoom behavior (NY Times)
  • There’s federal money for housing homeless people, but few are taking it (Grist)
  • Newsom proposes a big stimulus package (CalMatters)
  • Dark side of carbon credits: Huge profits for a nonprofit (Technology Review)
  • Barriers to achieving US climate goals are more political than technical (Brookings)
  • It really is infrastructure week (The Verge, Washington Post)
  • Is California law on police use of force making any difference? (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF