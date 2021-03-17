Today’s Headlines

  • CA Bill Would Allow Speed Camera Enforcement In L.A. (LAist, GovTech, Merc-News, KRON4CBSLocal)
  • Deadly Driver Kills Three Homeless Men on Sidewalk After Curb-Jump (SD Union-Tribune)
  • Contracts Coming for Major Freeway Widening in Orange County (Register)
  • Steinberg Could Be Newsom’s AG Pick (SacBee)
  • Fresno Community Fights Plan to Rezone as Industrial (Fresno Bee)
  • LADOT Shuttles Riders To Vaccine Appointments (Fox11)
  • Opinion: San Diego Must Find Smarter Way to Move Rail Lines on Bluff (SD Union-Tribune)
  • Oakland to Study Ending Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)

Biden Plans to Pay for Infrastructure By Raising Corporate, Estate, Capital Gains Taxes, Income Taxes on the Rich (Transport Topics)