Today’s Headlines
- CA Bill Would Allow Speed Camera Enforcement In L.A. (LAist, GovTech, Merc-News, KRON4, CBSLocal)
- Deadly Driver Kills Three Homeless Men on Sidewalk After Curb-Jump (SD Union-Tribune)
- Contracts Coming for Major Freeway Widening in Orange County (Register)
- Steinberg Could Be Newsom’s AG Pick (SacBee)
- Fresno Community Fights Plan to Rezone as Industrial (Fresno Bee)
- LADOT Shuttles Riders To Vaccine Appointments (Fox11)
- Opinion: San Diego Must Find Smarter Way to Move Rail Lines on Bluff (SD Union-Tribune)
- Oakland to Study Ending Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)
Biden Plans to Pay for Infrastructure By Raising Corporate, Estate, Capital Gains Taxes, Income Taxes on the Rich (Transport Topics)