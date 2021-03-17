Today’s Headlines

CA Bill Would Allow Speed Camera Enforcement In L.A. (LAist, GovTech, Merc-News, KRON4, CBSLocal)

Deadly Driver Kills Three Homeless Men on Sidewalk After Curb-Jump (SD Union-Tribune)

Contracts Coming for Major Freeway Widening in Orange County (Register)

Steinberg Could Be Newsom’s AG Pick (SacBee)

Fresno Community Fights Plan to Rezone as Industrial (Fresno Bee)

LADOT Shuttles Riders To Vaccine Appointments (Fox11)

Opinion: San Diego Must Find Smarter Way to Move Rail Lines on Bluff (SD Union-Tribune)

Oakland to Study Ending Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)

Biden Plans to Pay for Infrastructure By Raising Corporate, Estate, Capital Gains Taxes, Income Taxes on the Rich (Transport Topics)