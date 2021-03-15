- It’s Not Your Imagination Fresno, Your Drivers Are Worse Than Usual (Fresno Bee)
- More on Making ‘Shared Streets’ Permanent in the Bay Area (SFExaminer, SFGate)
- “Comedian” Bill Maher Takes Aim at California High Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
- Transit Workers, Homeless Residents Prioritized for Vaccine in Cal (SacBee)
- San Diego Police Department Is Overly White and Male, New Study Shows Why (Union-Tribune)
- New Study Links Adaptive Cruise Control to Increased Speeding, Crashes. (The Hill)
- L.A. Metro Adds Mask Dispensers On Buses and Trains (The Source)
- Marin Transit Agencies Hope for Rebound (MarinIJ)
- Kudos to former Streetsblog USA Editor Angie Schmitt for her story on how pickups have morphed from modest work trucks to monstrous symbols of toxic masculinity — with disastrous results for pedestrians. (Bloomberg)