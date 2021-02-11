Today’s Headlines

Even in subways, air pollution levels are alarming (The Guardian)

Why 100% clean energy is so hard (LA Times)

Electric cars are not enough–people must drive less (Bloomberg)

Redding is lined up for a couple of ATP grants (Action News Now)

LA Metro studying congestion pricing issues (Transport Topics)

BART ambassadors celebrate one-year anniversary (BART)

Bay Area Council excited about potential new SF Bay rail crossing (Independent News)

CA high speed rail program releases updated business plan (Mass Transit)

Why science is so important: Solving the environmental crime of the century (Grist)

Companies are racking up test miles in autonomous vehicles, but safety data is sparse (Transport Topics)

Using maps to help land owners – such as, say, the Catholic church – be better environmental stewards (New Yorker)

