Today’s Headlines
- Even in subways, air pollution levels are alarming (The Guardian)
- Why 100% clean energy is so hard (LA Times)
- Electric cars are not enough–people must drive less (Bloomberg)
- Redding is lined up for a couple of ATP grants (Action News Now)
- LA Metro studying congestion pricing issues (Transport Topics)
- BART ambassadors celebrate one-year anniversary (BART)
- Bay Area Council excited about potential new SF Bay rail crossing (Independent News)
- CA high speed rail program releases updated business plan (Mass Transit)
- Why science is so important: Solving the environmental crime of the century (Grist)
- Companies are racking up test miles in autonomous vehicles, but safety data is sparse (Transport Topics)
- Using maps to help land owners – such as, say, the Catholic church – be better environmental stewards (New Yorker)
