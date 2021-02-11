Today’s Headlines

  • Even in subways, air pollution levels are alarming (The Guardian)
  • Why 100% clean energy is so hard (LA Times)
  • Electric cars are not enough–people must drive less (Bloomberg)
  • Redding is lined up for a couple of ATP grants (Action News Now)
  • LA Metro studying congestion pricing issues (Transport Topics)
  • BART ambassadors celebrate one-year anniversary (BART)
  • Bay Area Council excited about potential new SF Bay rail crossing (Independent News)
  • CA high speed rail program releases updated business plan (Mass Transit)
  • Why science is so important: Solving the environmental crime of the century (Grist)
  • Companies are racking up test miles in autonomous vehicles, but safety data is sparse (Transport Topics)
  • Using maps to help land owners – such as, say, the Catholic church – be better environmental stewards (New Yorker)

