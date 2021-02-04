Today’s Headlines
- U.S. cities are vastly undercounting their greenhouse gas emissions (NY Times)
- Saving transit is key to an equitable recovery (CalMatters)
- California is way ahead on electric vehicles (TT News, US News)
- New CARB chair is not impressed with GM’s vows on electric vehicles (KQED)
- The invisible pandemic of pedestrian deaths (Rice Kinder)
- One person almost – but not quite – succeeded in preventing e-bike-share in Santa Barbara (Independent)
- Caltrans District 2 (Redding area) asking for public input on active transportation facilities (Action News Now)
- Amazon’s electric vehicles delivering in L.A. area (EndGadget)
- Zoning prevents low-emission neighborhoods (Transportation for America)
- Toyota dealership building housing on its car lot (Fast Company)
