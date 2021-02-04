Today’s Headlines

  • U.S. cities are vastly undercounting their greenhouse gas emissions (NY Times)
  • Saving transit is key to an equitable recovery (CalMatters)
  • California is way ahead on electric vehicles (TT News, US News)
  • New CARB chair is not impressed with GM’s vows on electric vehicles (KQED)
  • The invisible pandemic of pedestrian deaths (Rice Kinder)
  • One person almost – but not quite – succeeded in preventing e-bike-share in Santa Barbara (Independent)
  • Caltrans District 2 (Redding area) asking for public input on active transportation facilities (Action News Now)
  • Amazon’s electric vehicles delivering in L.A. area (EndGadget)
  • Zoning prevents low-emission neighborhoods (Transportation for America)
  • Toyota dealership building housing on its car lot (Fast Company)

