- The fight to make big oil pay for climate change heads to Supreme Court (SF Chronicle)
- Political challenges California faces – a primer (CalMatters)
- Low wages benefit employers and cost taxpayers (The Atlantic)
- How California ensured the integrity of the vote (CalMatters)
- Anonymous callers threaten California lawmakers (Sacramento Bee)
- Public housing opponents decry not-yet-built project as “slum” – anonymously (SF Chronicle)
- Outgoing CA attorney general files another lawsuit against Trump EPA on lack of regulation of airline emissions (Fox40)
- Goleta considers a road diet (Independent)
- Biden pushes high speed rail, electric vehicles (Visalia Times Delta)
- Biden administration’s climate plan (USA Today)
- How an Oakland program is fighting homelessness (KQED)
- One project in L.A. shows housing homeless can happen quickly, cheaply (LA Times)
