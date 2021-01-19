Today’s Headlines

The fight to make big oil pay for climate change heads to Supreme Court (SF Chronicle)

Political challenges California faces – a primer (CalMatters)

Low wages benefit employers and cost taxpayers (The Atlantic)

How California ensured the integrity of the vote (CalMatters)

Anonymous callers threaten California lawmakers (Sacramento Bee)

Public housing opponents decry not-yet-built project as “slum” – anonymously (SF Chronicle)

Outgoing CA attorney general files another lawsuit against Trump EPA on lack of regulation of airline emissions (Fox40)

Goleta considers a road diet (Independent)

Biden pushes high speed rail, electric vehicles (Visalia Times Delta)

Biden administration’s climate plan (USA Today)

How an Oakland program is fighting homelessness (KQED)

One project in L.A. shows housing homeless can happen quickly, cheaply (LA Times)

