Today’s Headlines

  • The fight to make big oil pay for climate change heads to Supreme Court (SF Chronicle)
  • Political challenges California faces – a primer (CalMatters)
  • Low wages benefit employers and cost taxpayers (The Atlantic)
  • How California ensured the integrity of the vote (CalMatters)
  • Anonymous callers threaten California lawmakers (Sacramento Bee)
  • Public housing opponents decry not-yet-built project as “slum” – anonymously (SF Chronicle)
  • Outgoing CA attorney general files another lawsuit against Trump EPA on lack of regulation of airline emissions (Fox40)
  • Goleta considers a road diet (Independent)
  • Biden pushes high speed rail, electric vehicles (Visalia Times Delta)
  • Biden administration’s climate plan (USA Today)
  • How an Oakland program is fighting homelessness (KQED)
  • One project in L.A. shows housing homeless can happen quickly, cheaply (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF