Today’s Headlines
- Paint doesn’t do anything: Stop lines at stop signs do not encourage stopping (Route Fifty)
- Study: Salt Lake City light rail reduced vehicle traffic even as population grew (SLC Tribune)
- Fenced off from their grazing land, wild burros worry Riverside officials: How will they safely cross the streets? (Daily Bulletin)
- Climate experts work out a way to get rolling on Biden’s emissions goals (CityLab)
- Failed auction of Arctic oil leases has lessons for climate activists (Heated)
- Get ready for mass vaccinations (SF Chronicle, LA Times)
- CA Assembly calls for Trump’s resignation (resolution passes 51-6; most Republicans declined to vote) (Sacramento Bee)
- High speed rail contractor blasts delays (LA Times)
- Rents are lower, but more scams against tenants (SF Chronicle)
- Armed “protests” [terrorist attacks] planned at capitals around the nation, warns FBI (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Seeing traffic as a system leads to trying to solve it with big fancy tech (Government Technology)
