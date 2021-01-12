Today’s Headlines

  • Paint doesn’t do anything: Stop lines at stop signs do not encourage stopping (Route Fifty)
  • Study: Salt Lake City light rail reduced vehicle traffic even as population grew (SLC Tribune)
  • Fenced off from their grazing land, wild burros worry Riverside officials: How will they safely cross the streets? (Daily Bulletin)
  • Climate experts work out a way to get rolling on Biden’s emissions goals (CityLab)
  • Failed auction of Arctic oil leases has lessons for climate activists (Heated)
  • Get ready for mass vaccinations (SF Chronicle, LA Times)
  • CA Assembly calls for Trump’s resignation (resolution passes 51-6; most Republicans declined to vote) (Sacramento Bee)
  • High speed rail contractor blasts delays (LA Times)
  • Rents are lower, but more scams against tenants (SF Chronicle)
  • Armed “protests” [terrorist attacks] planned at capitals around the nation, warns FBI (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Seeing traffic as a system leads to trying to solve it with big fancy tech (Government Technology)

