Today’s Headlines
- CalBike welcomes new Senate Transportation Chair Friedman
- Why everyone should care about public transit (Resilience)
- Transit has been underfunded for a long time (Vox)
- Mass transit is in jeopardy, and so are cities (Wired)
- Burlingame adopts new bike and pedestrian plan (Daily Journal)
- BART will no longer issue paper tickets (SF Gate)
- CA to Uber: pay up, give us your sexual assault data, or get out (SF Chronicle)
- Mary Nichols’ embrace of cap-and-trade – called for by law – may sink her chance to head USEPA (NY Times)
- Republicans in Congress are trying to use pandemic to undo worker protections (LA Times)
- Biden wins. Again (AP)
- Community sues to prevent warehouse in Upland until proper EIR (Daily Bulletin)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF