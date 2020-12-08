Today’s Headlines
- THE argument against bike helmet laws: Australian police fine heavily, profile riders, and fail to focus on actually dangerous behavior (Systemic Failure)
- ICYMI: Who mayors elect to regional Air Quality Management boards really matters (LA Times)
- Climate change could undo fifty years of public health gains (Grist)
- Steps consumers can take to keep online purchases kinda sorta environmentally friendly (UC Davis)
- Six corporations that talk green and spend dirty (Heated)
- Saving the world, one parking spot at a time (ITS International)
- An explanation of “land value capture” (CA Common Ground)
- One student’s experience riding Waymo’s autonomous vehicles (Artstechnica)
- Uber spins off its self-driving division (NY Times)
- Are efforts to reduce methane emissions worthwhile, or greenwashing? (Inside Climate News)
- SACOG puts together list of potential transit-oriented development projects in Sacramento (Sacramento Business Journal)
- CA lawmakers reconvene in Sacramento (LA Times)
- New L.A. District Attorney Gascon riles up everyone on his first day in office (LA Times)
