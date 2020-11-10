Today’s Headlines

  • Public input sought on proposed safety improvements for Highway 49 (The Union)
  • Community-led designs for Slow Streets in Oakland (Smart Growth America)
  • CA is looking for volunteers to help test a road use charge (CA Road Charge)
  • MoveLA interviews Metro’s chief of staff about the state of transit
  • Golden Gate Bridge district (bus, ferries, tolls) is about to run out of money (SF Chronicle)
  • Crenshaw: Keeping Black wealth in the Black community (NY Times)
  • COVID eviction moratoriums don’t protect homeowners in foreclosure (Oaklandside)
  • Biden pledges to improve transit (Build Back Better)
  • CA’s ban on gas cars could go nationwide, but it doesn’t go far enough (Curbed)
  • Biden-Harris plan aims to make the U.S. like California (CalMatters)
  • Ten actions on climate for first days of the new administration (Climate President)
  • California has work to do (California Budget Center)
  • Germany to experiment with universal basic income (NY Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF