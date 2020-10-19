Today’s Headlines

Eliminate jaywalking laws – they don’t make people safer, and they create other problems (CityLab)

A call to replace Assembly Transportation Committee chair: Asm Jim Frazier is an oil industry shill who blocks clean energy progress (CalMatters)

Santa Monica amends its Bike Action Plan to add more protected bike lanes (Santa Monica Daily Press)

Another reason to oppose Prop 22: It would weaken sexual harassment laws (YouTube)

Residents fight plans to install fences along coastal railroad tracks (LA Times)

Rediscover the joys of walking (The Guardian)

Police traffic stops and the killing of black men (LA Times)

Cruise plans to begin testing fully driverless cars in San Francisco soon (The Verge)

California’s history with slavery and the push for reparations (SF Chronicle)

Suburbs are changing (NY Times)

