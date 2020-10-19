Today’s Headlines
- Eliminate jaywalking laws – they don’t make people safer, and they create other problems (CityLab)
- A call to replace Assembly Transportation Committee chair: Asm Jim Frazier is an oil industry shill who blocks clean energy progress (CalMatters)
- Santa Monica amends its Bike Action Plan to add more protected bike lanes (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Another reason to oppose Prop 22: It would weaken sexual harassment laws (YouTube)
- Residents fight plans to install fences along coastal railroad tracks (LA Times)
- Rediscover the joys of walking (The Guardian)
- Police traffic stops and the killing of black men (LA Times)
- Cruise plans to begin testing fully driverless cars in San Francisco soon (The Verge)
- California’s history with slavery and the push for reparations (SF Chronicle)
- Suburbs are changing (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF