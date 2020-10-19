Today’s Headlines

  • Eliminate jaywalking laws – they don’t make people safer, and they create other problems (CityLab)
  • A call to replace Assembly Transportation Committee chair: Asm Jim Frazier is an oil industry shill who blocks clean energy progress (CalMatters)
  • Santa Monica amends its Bike Action Plan to add more protected bike lanes (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • Another reason to oppose Prop 22: It would weaken sexual harassment laws (YouTube)
  • Residents fight plans to install fences along coastal railroad tracks (LA Times)
  • Rediscover the joys of walking (The Guardian)
  • Police traffic stops and the killing of black men (LA Times)
  • Cruise plans to begin testing fully driverless cars in San Francisco soon (The Verge)
  • California’s history with slavery and the push for reparations (SF Chronicle)
  • Suburbs are changing (NY Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF