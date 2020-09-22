Today’s Headlines
- How to build equity into transportation projects from the get-go (Railway Age)
- How local governments can get feedback from a more diverse range of residents (Route Fifty)
- Redlands City Council begins to see that widening roads is not a great investment (Redlands Community News)
- E-bikes are popular, but policy – and infrastructure – isn’t keeping pace (UC Davis)
- We’re all in this together, California (SF Chronicle)
- Organization to sue CA over allowing oil and gas drilling permits (LA Times)
- DOJ is at war with “anarchist” U.S. cities (Route Fifty, NBC)
- Cities open clean-air shelters for homeless residents (Reuters)
- Students are really struggling (LA Times)
- College newspapers are COVID journalism heroes (Washington Post)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF