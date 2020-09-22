Today’s Headlines

  • How to build equity into transportation projects from the get-go (Railway Age)
  • How local governments can get feedback from a more diverse range of residents (Route Fifty)
  • Redlands City Council begins to see that widening roads is not a great investment (Redlands Community News)
  • E-bikes are popular, but policy – and infrastructure – isn’t keeping pace (UC Davis)
  • We’re all in this together, California (SF Chronicle)
  • Organization to sue CA over allowing oil and gas drilling permits (LA Times)
  • DOJ is at war with “anarchist” U.S. cities (Route Fifty, NBC)
  • Cities open clean-air shelters for homeless residents (Reuters)
  • Students are really struggling (LA Times)
  • College newspapers are COVID journalism heroes (Washington Post)

