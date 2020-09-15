Today’s Headlines

  • This “game” could help you understand the twelve propositions on the California ballot (Gimme Props)
  • It’s time to take urban freight seriously (TheCityFix)
  • Aggressive action by federal government could cut U.S. emissions considerably (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Surprise! Trump dismisses “science” (Mercury News)
  • California files another legal challenge against Trump administration on environmental rollbacks (OAG)
  • There never has been any intention to recycle plastic (NPR)
  • ICE resumes deportation arrests (NY Times)
  • Homeless sweeps continue in Bay Area despite coronavirus “moratorium” (Mercury News)
  • Tahoe seeks input on transportation plan (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
  • San Jose wants to know how to improve transportation – survey (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Hong Kong’s pedestrian fences are about control (CityLab)
  • U.S. Chinatowns’ history of racism, marketing (National Geographic)

