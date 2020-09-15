Today’s Headlines
- This “game” could help you understand the twelve propositions on the California ballot (Gimme Props)
- It’s time to take urban freight seriously (TheCityFix)
- Aggressive action by federal government could cut U.S. emissions considerably (Smart Cities Dive)
- Surprise! Trump dismisses “science” (Mercury News)
- California files another legal challenge against Trump administration on environmental rollbacks (OAG)
- There never has been any intention to recycle plastic (NPR)
- ICE resumes deportation arrests (NY Times)
- Homeless sweeps continue in Bay Area despite coronavirus “moratorium” (Mercury News)
- Tahoe seeks input on transportation plan (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
- San Jose wants to know how to improve transportation – survey (San Jose Spotlight)
- Hong Kong’s pedestrian fences are about control (CityLab)
- U.S. Chinatowns’ history of racism, marketing (National Geographic)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF