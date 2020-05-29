Today’s Headlines
May is almost over, and so is Streetsblog California’s virtual walkathon/bikeathon fundraiser, proceeds from which will split be with California food banks. Do you appreciate our work? We need your help. Donate here. Share a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.
- Watch and share: Vox connects the dots between environmental degradation, housing segregation, black populations, and COVID outcomes
- High speed rail project is getting beat up by CA legislature (Courthouse News)
- CA Senate’s proposed budget differs significantly from the Governor’s (KCRA)
- Environmental protection is not the governor’s priority (SF Chronicle)
- This video shows why it should be
- Some counties are wary of reopening businesses as COVID cases keep rising (CalMatters, SF Chronicle)
- People in general are worried (LA Times)
- Sonoma County’s sheriff thinks he knows better than the health department (SF Chronicle)
- Maybe he should watch this Vox video
- For many Californians, information is hard to get (CalMatters)
- If we ignore the past, the economic recovery will just repeat its mistakes on equity (CalMatters)
- Like the mistakes spelled out in this Vox video
- Cap-and-trade auction shows unsurprising decline in revenue (KQED)
- University of California (finally) fully divests from fossil fuels (LA Times)
