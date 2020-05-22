Today’s Headlines

Have a great Memorial Day, even if “long weekend” has become somewhat meaningless. Get out there and take a walk, ride a bike, count your steps and miles, and donate to our virtual walk- or bike-athon fundraiser – half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Donate here. Share a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.

Transit workers are paying a heavy price during the pandemic (Washington Post)

SMART moves ahead with plans to acquire freight company (Press Democrat)

Coronavirus is not fuel for urbanist fantasies (Curbed)

Leaking gas lines may be killing trees in cities (Inside Climate News)

Seawalls, beaches, and California’s wealth divide (LA Times)

