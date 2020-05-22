Today’s Headlines
Have a great Memorial Day, even if “long weekend” has become somewhat meaningless. Get out there and take a walk, ride a bike, count your steps and miles, and donate to our virtual walk- or bike-athon fundraiser – half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Donate here. Share a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.
- Transit workers are paying a heavy price during the pandemic (Washington Post)
- SMART moves ahead with plans to acquire freight company (Press Democrat)
- Coronavirus is not fuel for urbanist fantasies (Curbed)
- Leaking gas lines may be killing trees in cities (Inside Climate News)
- Seawalls, beaches, and California’s wealth divide (LA Times)
