Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian deaths in U.S. at highest level in 30 years (CBS)
- San Diego intersections to get minimal adjustments–not “big changes”–to boost pedestrian safety (Union Tribune)
- Here’s how to make intersections safer (Curbed)
- Report pinpoints most dangers places to ride a bike in Santa Clara County (San Jose Inside)
- Santa Cruz Metro Board director: If free-transit bills pass, “you can kiss Metro goodbye” (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- L.A. Metro to offer free fares on Election Day (CBS)
- Local agencies launch Inland Southern California Climate Collaborative (Record Gazette)
- If sales tax passes tomorrow, SMART could extend to Healdsburg by 2024 (Press Democrat)
- CalMatters pens an editorial on California failing to reduce transportation emissions–but fails to call for limits on driving
- “Clean diesel” engines replace old locomotives on the short San Joaquin Valley Railroad (Alan Kandel)
- FedEx to add 42 charging stations in California (Transport Topics)
- Uber forms coalition to fight cities gaining access to the data it collects (Smart Cities Dive)
- Counties complain about state sites offered for homeless shelters (housing?): they’re too close to other people (Times Herald); they’re too far, they’re just not right (The Union)
- Too many development impact fees! (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF