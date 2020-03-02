Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian deaths in U.S. at highest level in 30 years (CBS)
  • San Diego intersections to get minimal adjustments–not “big changes”–to boost pedestrian safety (Union Tribune)
  • Here’s how to make intersections safer (Curbed)
  • Report pinpoints most dangers places to ride a bike in Santa Clara County (San Jose Inside)
  • Santa Cruz Metro Board director: If free-transit bills pass, “you can kiss Metro goodbye” (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • L.A. Metro to offer free fares on Election Day (CBS)
  • Local agencies launch Inland Southern California Climate Collaborative (Record Gazette)
  • If sales tax passes tomorrow, SMART could extend to Healdsburg by 2024 (Press Democrat)
  • CalMatters pens an editorial on California failing to reduce transportation emissions–but fails to call for limits on driving
  • “Clean diesel” engines replace old locomotives on the short San Joaquin Valley Railroad (Alan Kandel)
  • FedEx to add 42 charging stations in California (Transport Topics)
  • Uber forms coalition to fight cities gaining access to the data it collects (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Counties complain about state sites offered for homeless shelters (housing?): they’re too close to other people (Times Herald); they’re too far, they’re just not right (The Union)
  • Too many development impact fees! (LA Times)

