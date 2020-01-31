Today’s Headlines
- SB 50 Fails, Fails, Again, Again (SFChron, SFGate, USA Today)
- LAT Editorial: L.A. Lawmakers Need To Solve Housing Crisis
- More on Car-Free Market Street (CNN)
- If You Can Do It, So Can We (LAT)
- Maybe on Hollywood Boulevard? (Biking in L.A., LAist, LAT)
- Car Mag Chimes in on Better Market Street (Car&Driver)
- Modesto Plans for Median Protected Bike Lane (Modesto Bee)
- Santa Monica’s New Scooter Rules Could Halve Amount of Scooters on the Street (SMDP)
- More On Holden Bill To Get LA Metro Gold Line To Ontario (SGV Tribune)
- “How People Like Kobe Bryant Use Helicopter’s to Skip LA Traffic” (LAT)
