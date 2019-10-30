Today’s Headlines
- Op/Ed: Sacramento Needs Leadership on Safe Streets (SacBee)
- San Diego Considers Car-Free Promenade on Fifth Street (Union-Tribune)
- Driver Kills 87-Year Old Man in Newport Beach (OC Register)
- Fires and California’s Climate Leadership (Curbed)
- Jerry Brown Implores DC to Act on Climate Change (SFChron)
- Wildfire Smoke in Cigarette Equivalents (SFGate)
- Will the City of Sacramento Declare a Climate Emergency? (SacBee)
- OC Register Writes 568 Word Disgrace of an Editorial Bemoaning Gas Prices
- Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)
…Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday
- She’s Probably Not Going to Declare Support for CA Republicans Plan to Pollute More (SacBee)
