Op/Ed: Sacramento Needs Leadership on Safe Streets (SacBee)

San Diego Considers Car-Free Promenade on Fifth Street (Union-Tribune)

Driver Kills 87-Year Old Man in Newport Beach (OC Register)

Fires and California’s Climate Leadership (Curbed)

Jerry Brown Implores DC to Act on Climate Change (SFChron)

Wildfire Smoke in Cigarette Equivalents (SFGate)

Will the City of Sacramento Declare a Climate Emergency? (SacBee)

OC Register Writes 568 Word Disgrace of an Editorial Bemoaning Gas Prices

Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)

…Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday She’s Probably Not Going to Declare Support for CA Republicans Plan to Pollute More (SacBee)

