Today’s Headlines

  • Op/Ed: Sacramento Needs Leadership on Safe Streets (SacBee)
  • San Diego Considers Car-Free Promenade on Fifth Street (Union-Tribune)
  • Driver Kills 87-Year Old Man in Newport Beach (OC Register)
  • Fires and California’s Climate Leadership (Curbed)
  • Jerry Brown Implores DC to Act on Climate Change (SFChron)
  • Wildfire Smoke in Cigarette Equivalents (SFGate)
  • Will the City of Sacramento Declare a Climate Emergency? (SacBee)
  • OC Register Writes 568 Word Disgrace of an Editorial Bemoaning Gas Prices
  • Thunberg Declines Environmental Prize, Urges Action (LAT)
    …Thunberg Leads Downtown L.A. Climate Strike This Friday
  • She’s Probably Not Going to Declare Support for CA Republicans Plan to Pollute More (SacBee)

