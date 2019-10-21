Today’s Headlines

Micromobility advocates aren’t thinking big enough (CityLab)

Bicycle riders take the lane because that’s the smart – and safe – thing to do (Forbes)

Long Beach city councilmember wants to close a pedestrian bridge “because crime” despite the people who use it (Long Beach Post)

Downtowns are slowly giving up cars (Quartz)

Why Transportation for America is calling for no new highway funding (Treehugger)

Construction begins on highway realignment in Modesto (Modesto Bee)

SF Chronicle says Newsom stepped into a “political minefield” with his Executive Order on transportation funding

Can Uber and Lyft survive if they pay their drivers a living wage? (AlterNet)

San Franciscans were crazy for bikes back in the ’90s. The 1890s. (SF Chronicle)

Oilprice.com spends serious time slamming the idea that homes could be powered by bike riding

