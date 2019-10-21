Today’s Headlines
- Micromobility advocates aren’t thinking big enough (CityLab)
- Bicycle riders take the lane because that’s the smart – and safe – thing to do (Forbes)
- Long Beach city councilmember wants to close a pedestrian bridge “because crime” despite the people who use it (Long Beach Post)
- Downtowns are slowly giving up cars (Quartz)
- Why Transportation for America is calling for no new highway funding (Treehugger)
- Construction begins on highway realignment in Modesto (Modesto Bee)
- SF Chronicle says Newsom stepped into a “political minefield” with his Executive Order on transportation funding
- Can Uber and Lyft survive if they pay their drivers a living wage? (AlterNet)
- San Franciscans were crazy for bikes back in the ’90s. The 1890s. (SF Chronicle)
- Oilprice.com spends serious time slamming the idea that homes could be powered by bike riding
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF