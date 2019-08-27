Today’s Headlines
- Housing insecurity is devastating lives everywhere in America, especially in the richest cities (The New Republic)
- Ride-hail drivers don’t have access to their own data (CityLab)
- Uber and Lyft take a lot more from drivers than they claim to (Jalopnik)
- Mapping carbon emissions over L.A. (Northern Arizona University)
- Determining how much in emissions are avoided when people ride transit (Science Daily)
- Koch left behind a legacy of climate change and ugly politics, all for his own personal gain (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Carbon offsets might be a really bad idea (Technology Review)
- Oakland approves housing tower at West Oakland BART station (Curbed)
