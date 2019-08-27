Today’s Headlines

Housing insecurity is devastating lives everywhere in America, especially in the richest cities (The New Republic)

Ride-hail drivers don’t have access to their own data (CityLab)

Uber and Lyft take a lot more from drivers than they claim to (Jalopnik)

Mapping carbon emissions over L.A. (Northern Arizona University)

Determining how much in emissions are avoided when people ride transit (Science Daily)

Koch left behind a legacy of climate change and ugly politics, all for his own personal gain (Salt Lake Tribune)

Carbon offsets might be a really bad idea (Technology Review)

Oakland approves housing tower at West Oakland BART station (Curbed)

