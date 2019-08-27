Today’s Headlines

  • Housing insecurity is devastating lives everywhere in America, especially in the richest cities (The New Republic)
  • Ride-hail drivers don’t have access to their own data (CityLab)
  • Uber and Lyft take a lot more from drivers than they claim to (Jalopnik)
  • Mapping carbon emissions over L.A. (Northern Arizona University)
  • Determining how much in emissions are avoided when people ride transit (Science Daily)
  • Koch left behind a legacy of climate change and ugly politics, all for his own personal gain (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Carbon offsets might be a really bad idea (Technology Review)
  • Oakland approves housing tower at West Oakland BART station (Curbed)

