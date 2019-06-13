Today’s Headlines
- The Coliseum BART pedestrian walkway is an “accidental treasure” (SF Chronicle)
- Fight climate change by buying less stuff (National Geographic)
- Who’s in charge of equity for OC Streetcar? (NextCity)
- How CEQA fails the environment (East Bay Express)
- Another stadium wants streamlined approval (SF Chronicle)
- Jerry Brown to be director of new US-China climate change institute at UC Berkeley (Sacramento Bee)
- Biking is the best way to see a city (National Geographic)
- Fresno area adds more EV chargers (Business Journal)
- Nation’s first hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered ferry to launch in SF Bay Area next year (Enterprise-Record)
- Uber, Lyft are desperate to keep from defining their drivers as employees (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
