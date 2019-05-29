Today’s Headlines

San Bernardino air quality is tied to our insistence on just-in-time delivery of crap we don’t need, and its residents are suffering (Grist)

More lighting does not create safer cities (The Conversation)

Why can’t we have woonerven? (Treehugger)

Scary teens on bikes? Gimme a break–think how scary they’d be if they were driving (Outside)

Environmental Defense Fund defends the importance and utility of forest offsets, done correctly

U.S. House subcommittee clears $137B transportation bill, with $ for CAHSR and fuel economy requirements–more debate to come (Smart Cities Dive)

Utah doesn’t want to be like California, so “we need to build wider highways,” says UDOT exec (Building Salt Lake)

The story of Trek Bicycles (Inc)

Surprise! Rich farmers are the ones who will reap benefits of Trump’s tariffs (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF