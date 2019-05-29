Today’s Headlines
- San Bernardino air quality is tied to our insistence on just-in-time delivery of crap we don’t need, and its residents are suffering (Grist)
- More lighting does not create safer cities (The Conversation)
- Why can’t we have woonerven? (Treehugger)
- Scary teens on bikes? Gimme a break–think how scary they’d be if they were driving (Outside)
- Environmental Defense Fund defends the importance and utility of forest offsets, done correctly
- U.S. House subcommittee clears $137B transportation bill, with $ for CAHSR and fuel economy requirements–more debate to come (Smart Cities Dive)
- Utah doesn’t want to be like California, so “we need to build wider highways,” says UDOT exec (Building Salt Lake)
- The story of Trek Bicycles (Inc)
- Surprise! Rich farmers are the ones who will reap benefits of Trump’s tariffs (LA Times)
