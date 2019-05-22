Today’s Headlines
- L.A.’s Union Station aims to reinvent itself, again (LA Times)
- Can the U.S. curb gas cars? (Curbed)
- CA High-Speed Rail Authority sues Trump administration over funding (Governing)
- Oakland: Privatizing the public boom (Places)
- There’s a battle in San Diego over the future of the area’s transportation system (Voice of San Diego)
- Blue-collar workers do better outside the big cities (CityLab)
- Do bicyclists break the law? Not so much–where there is good infrastructure (SSTI)
- Berkeleyside has been mapping injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists in Berkeley–there are many
