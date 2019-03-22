Today’s Headlines
- Newsom proposes a tax break for the wealthy to help pay for affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
- Millions going for road repairs in Alpine, Mariposa counties (My Mother Lode)
- A primer on Level of Service (Brookings)
- Two federal bills from GOP seek to take away CA high speed rail funding (CNBC)
- Marin is still fighting over allowing e-bikes (KQED)
- Join a giant “human bicycle sculpture” in Pasadena in April (NBC)
- Senior housing in Richmond: An AHSC success story (Housing Finance)
- Eight cities making car-free spaces (Fast Company)
- “It’s a car…. in a very small tunnel”: Actual transportation professionals unimpressed by Musk’s “traffic solution” (Jalopnik)
