Today’s Headlines
- Oregon Congressman Blumenauer seeks to reinstate bike commute tax benefit (Bike Portland)
- SANDAG will throw away transportation spending plan and start over, and other news from California Planning and Development Report
- That means highway upgrades on the chopping block! Or maybe choosing between highways and transit? (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Schwarzenegger, De Leon team up on clean transportation (LA Times)
- Study: Autonomous vehicles aren’t good at seeing people with dark skin (Mobility Lab)
- Court rules that Uber is not criminally liable in crash that killed a woman (NY Times, NPR)
- Who benefits when a freeway is widened? (CityObservatory)
- Future stadium in Inglewood is driving up rents and evictions, forcing a reckoning (LA Times)
- Local count of homeless in OC found numbers rose precipitously last year (LAist)
- MIT tries to map inequality at the address level (CityLab)
- University of California ends contract with Elsevier, academic publisher that holds taxpayer-funded research behind a paywall (Mercury News)
