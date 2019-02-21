Today’s Headlines
- A focus on speed leads state DOTs to overspend and overbuild (Smart Growth America)
- CEO of CA high-speed rail says the project is moving ahead (Curbed)
- Negotiations on fuel economy standards break down (LA Times)
- Sonoma County to develop two more segments of the California Coastal Trail (Press Democrat)
- Progress on the Bay Trail (The Almanac)
- Yay, skateboards (The Conversation)
- CA legislators consider replacing sales tax with carbon tax (CA Public Radio)
- Transit app wants to simplify transportation with information (The Verge)
- How will driverless cars, ride-share, more options change the way we move? (BBC)
- Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino reappointed to California Transportation Commission
- Caltrans is hiring, a lot (CBS)
