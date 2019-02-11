Today’s Headlines
- U.S. bicyclist fatalities are at a 25-year high (Route Fifty)
- Bike-friendly cities should be designed for everybody (EcoWatch)
- How UCLA students won the right to shape the student community near campus (LA Magazine)
- Proposed Napa County bike plan released (Napa Valley Register)
- Santa Barbara railroad track crossings get safety upgrades (KEYT)
- Santa Maria projects aim to reduce pedestrian injuries (Santa Maria Times)
- Green New Deal wants to fix U.S. trains (Vox)
- It also ignores land use–and that’s a fatal flaw (Slate)
- SF Mayor Breed prepares bill to make it cheaper to build affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
- Hitory of Allensworth, a black township in the San Joaquin Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Drivers should adopt the “Dutch Reach” habit and make the road safer for people on bikes (Bloomberg)
- Results are in from Finland’s experiment with Universal Basic Income (Huffington Post)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF