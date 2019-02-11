Today’s Headlines

U.S. bicyclist fatalities are at a 25-year high (Route Fifty)

Bike-friendly cities should be designed for everybody (EcoWatch)

How UCLA students won the right to shape the student community near campus (LA Magazine)

Proposed Napa County bike plan released (Napa Valley Register)

Santa Barbara railroad track crossings get safety upgrades (KEYT)

Santa Maria projects aim to reduce pedestrian injuries (Santa Maria Times)

Green New Deal wants to fix U.S. trains (Vox) It also ignores land use–and that’s a fatal flaw (Slate)

SF Mayor Breed prepares bill to make it cheaper to build affordable housing (SF Chronicle)

Hitory of Allensworth, a black township in the San Joaquin Valley (Fresno Bee)

Drivers should adopt the “Dutch Reach” habit and make the road safer for people on bikes (Bloomberg)

Results are in from Finland’s experiment with Universal Basic Income (Huffington Post)

