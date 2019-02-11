Today’s Headlines

  • U.S. bicyclist fatalities are at a 25-year high (Route Fifty)
  • Bike-friendly cities should be designed for everybody (EcoWatch)
  • How UCLA students won the right to shape the student community near campus (LA Magazine)
  • Proposed Napa County bike plan released (Napa Valley Register)
  • Santa Barbara railroad track crossings get safety upgrades (KEYT)
  • Santa Maria projects aim to reduce pedestrian injuries (Santa Maria Times)
  • Green New Deal wants to fix U.S. trains (Vox)
    • It also ignores land use–and that’s a fatal flaw (Slate)
  • SF Mayor Breed prepares bill to make it cheaper to build affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Hitory of Allensworth, a black township in the San Joaquin Valley (Fresno Bee)
  • Drivers should adopt the “Dutch Reach” habit and make the road safer for people on bikes (Bloomberg)
  • Results are in from Finland’s experiment with Universal Basic Income (Huffington Post)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

  • Bruce

    In fairness, the car storage was actually metered (for some of the time anyway), not free.