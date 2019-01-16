Today’s Headlines
- We can’t tackle climate change if we ignore transportation (The Hill)
- Public transit is greener than it seems (Pedestrian Observations)
- Businesses worry about climate change, but their actions don’t show it (Wall Street Journal)
- PG&E’s bankruptcy could slow work on climate change (LA Times)
- Cities tuck climate change fixes into new laws (Wired)
- Infrastructure is the answer to getting more people on bikes (Bicycle Retailer)
- Portland’s pilot shows scooters replaced short car trips, did not cause spike in injuries (NY Times)
- Governor Newsom’s sweeping housing proposals (California Planning and Development Report)
- California Budget and Policy Center analyzes governor’s budget proposal
- Newsom wants the tech industry to pay for housing, but not for the neediest (LA Times)
- Why the census count is so difficult to get right in Imperial County (PPIC)
